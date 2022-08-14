NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lowered by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.