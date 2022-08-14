Nexus Price Reaches $0.0562 on Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Nexus has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a market cap of $4.16 million and $15,366.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Nexus
Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,062,705 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “
Nexus Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.