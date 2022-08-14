NFTb Hits One Day Volume of $116,729.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $116,729.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

