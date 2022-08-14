Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 1,349 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,015,000 after buying an additional 65,386 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 910,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,568,000 after purchasing an additional 84,031 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.