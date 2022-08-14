Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 216 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

