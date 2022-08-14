Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,196,052 shares of company stock worth $380,334,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $308.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.53. The company has a market capitalization of $292.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

