Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 369 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

