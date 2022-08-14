Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 3,968 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

