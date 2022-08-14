Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 652 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

