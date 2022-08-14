Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes $1.75 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,432,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VV opened at $195.78 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.45.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
