Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 175 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

ABBV stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average of $150.46. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

