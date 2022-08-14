Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

