Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $25.84 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $320.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.43. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

