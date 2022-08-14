Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE IQV opened at $245.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.44.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

