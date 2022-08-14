Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 180 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.21 and its 200-day moving average is $210.65. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

