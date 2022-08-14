Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 300 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Stock Up 1.9 %

Linde stock opened at $311.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

