Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 385 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $597,211 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

