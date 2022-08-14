Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

TGT opened at $172.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

