Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $466,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $226.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

