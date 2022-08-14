Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,720,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 514,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,907,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

