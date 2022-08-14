Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ROK opened at $257.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.35.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

