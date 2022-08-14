Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $249.05 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.78.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

