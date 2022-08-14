Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $108.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.