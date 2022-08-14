NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW) Short Interest Down 19.3% in July

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVACW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10. NorthView Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthView Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the healthcare sector. The company was incorporated 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

