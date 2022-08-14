Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys 7,368 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for 4.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 308,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,336,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,491,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after acquiring an additional 81,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 76,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,955. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

