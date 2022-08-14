Nova R Wealth Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.47. 5,262,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,094. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

