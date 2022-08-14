Nova R Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 92,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 28,101 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 310,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 37,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 119,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,075,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,323,789. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

