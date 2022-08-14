Nova R Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. 4,407,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,874. The firm has a market cap of $182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average is $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

