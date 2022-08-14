Nuco.cloud Achieves Market Cap of $567,860.18 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $567,860.18 and $40,846.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002350 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013862 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud.
