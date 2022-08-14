Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NMS remained flat at $15.11 during midday trading on Friday. 4,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
