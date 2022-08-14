Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMS remained flat at $15.11 during midday trading on Friday. 4,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.