Nxt 1-Day Volume Tops $77,630.00 (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $77,630.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00025680 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00017546 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005241 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003150 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Nxt Profile
Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.