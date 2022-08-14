Nxt Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $80,618.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00024933 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017177 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003008 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Nxt
NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
