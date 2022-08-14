Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661,125 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $20,787,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.7 %

BWA stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

