Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 7,991 Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stericycle by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

