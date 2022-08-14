Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,166 shares in the company, valued at $420,178.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,401,094 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,314. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

