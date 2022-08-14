Oak Thistle LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

