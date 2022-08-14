Oak Thistle LLC Invests $389,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,789 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,753,000 after buying an additional 130,641 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after buying an additional 653,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

Sunrun stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,532,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,844,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

