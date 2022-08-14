Oak Thistle LLC Invests $406,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after acquiring an additional 407,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after acquiring an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.62.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $676.60 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $573.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

