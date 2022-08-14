Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE DNB opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.15.
Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet
In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
