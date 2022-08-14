Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,594 shares of company stock worth $13,299,438 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

KHC stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.