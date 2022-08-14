Oak Thistle LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

HE opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.30. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

