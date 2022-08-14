Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $91,853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after acquiring an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 58.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,441,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 530,940 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,276,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 62,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth approximately $29,623,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Shares of DV opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $89,602,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,891,088 shares of company stock valued at $177,494,738 in the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

