Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Purchases 235,803.12 in Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 140,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 1.68 per share, with a total value of 235,803.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,378,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,315,218.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 500,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 1.69 per share, for a total transaction of 845,000.00.

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at 2.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.89. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of 1.62 and a 1-year high of 20.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.62 and a 200-day moving average of 3.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

OPAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

