OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives $52.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMVKY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($49.49) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($45.71) to €47.30 ($48.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

OMVKY stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $66.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

