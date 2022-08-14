Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.0954 on Top Exchanges

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $307,158.72 and $101.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,373.74 or 0.99925214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00047817 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00227756 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00139176 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00257508 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00051742 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004540 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

