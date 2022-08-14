Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -849.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,304.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,206,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,724 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,914,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,245 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.