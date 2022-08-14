Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Otonomo Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 494,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,591. Otonomo Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTMO. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Otonomo Technologies in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

