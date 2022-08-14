Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.
Otonomo Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Otonomo Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 494,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,591. Otonomo Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Otonomo Technologies Company Profile
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
