Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of OXBR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 20,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXBR. TheStreet lowered Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

