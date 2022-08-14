Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,771,000 after buying an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.67.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $526.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

