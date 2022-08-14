Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison accounts for about 0.7% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.11. 1,955,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

